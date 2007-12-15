Picture a Vudu IPTV box that brings porn into your living room over the internet. That's FyreTV, which will be "The Hottest BoXXX You'll Ever Experience" when beta applications begin in just about 12 hours. There's not many details on their home page or their meager press release that just says they've signed up non-exclusive deals with a few adult content providers. What we do know is that this is completely streaming (no downloading and saving), and you'll be able to create favourites and search movies for "specific performers and scenes". Sounds like FireTV isn't the only thing that'll be coming soon. [FyreTV via Adult FYI (NSFW) - Thanks Bryan G!]
FyreTV Brings Adult IPTV To Your Living Room
