Oh how I love Top Gear. Why is there no show this good being produced in the States? In today's example of why this is one of the sweetest shows on TV in any country, we see a race between a souped-up remote-control electric car and a regular old remote-control car. The results are, well, not expected and infinitely entertaining. Keep on keeping on, Top Gear. [Jalopnik]
Full-Sized Remote Control Cars and Explosions: Merry Christmas Indeed
