A few months ago, I happily wrote a post about Fuji camera's continuing decision to build sensors with fewer megapixels in exchange for better light sensitivity. Apparently, that philosophy has not kept up. Proof: Old generation Fuji point and shoots like the F30/31 are going for more than double the original retail price on ebay ($450-$550!) as enthusiasts reject the newer F50 camera with double the MP and worse image quality in dim conditions. Is this true, or fan myth mania? [TheOnlinePhotographer]
Fuji Gives In and Whores Megapixels Like Everyone Else?
