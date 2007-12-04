FuelPod2 Brings the BioDiesel Processing Plant to Your Driveway

I like the idea of Biodiesel because it means cheap, clean-burning fuel. Or in the case of FuelPod2, free, clean-burning fuel. The FuelPod2 takes any used cooking oil you may have, and converts it into usable Biodiesel, which runs in any standard diesel engine. The FuelPod can convert up to 50 litres at a time, nearly enough for a full tank in an average car. However, unless you own a restaurant on the side specialising in fried food, finding enough oil for this thing might be a challenge. The FuelPod2 is selling in the UK for 2,056 pounds. [Red Ferret]