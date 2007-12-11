Frequency Audex Motorola Bluetooth Saves Your Head, Destroys Your Ears

Get your snowboard out. Or if you are as bodily uncoordinated as me, your sled. It's snow time and the Frequency Audex Motorola Bluetooth, a $US300 Bluetooth-equipped helmet with built-in controls developed by Burton and Motorola, is just what the doctor ordered to listen to your fav tunes speeding down those pearly-white slopes. Then, the doctor will order plaster, anti-inflammatory drugs and three months in bed. Full specs ahead:Ultra Lightweight In-Molded Polycarbonate Shell ClimaControl™ Ventilation System MC2™ Mechanical Fit and Comfort System SoftFIT™ Comfort Liner Removable Goggle Gasket Quick Clip™ Ear Pads Audex™ Ear Pad Accessory Compatible Zip Clip™ Ratcheting Chin Buckle ASTM 2040 / CE 1077 Certified
