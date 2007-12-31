We've been a longtime fans of Foxtrot, if for no other reason than identifying with the comic strip as a young, extremely dorky children. Now we have another reason to enjoy Bill Amend's work, because this Sunday's Foxtrot takes a nasty swipe at the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, that law making it illegal to break DRM (even when you've paid for rights to enjoy the content). I for one would hate to see Paige go to jail, even if she can be difficult sometimes. [gocomics via boingboing]
Foxtrot Comic Takes On DRM
