Unlike the rest of the Giz crew (especially Chen), I shower daily. But I'm also currently located at ground zero for god's wrath. Despite the governor's public missive for divine relief, Georgia's still got less moisture than scarecrow, which is really the only reason this four-minute shower timer in hourglass form interests me. It's only three bucks, and I'd probably mostly ignore its silent screaming, but I feel like I might shower just a little bit faster. Every drop counts right? [Envirosax via Green Deals Daily via Crave]
Four-Minute Hourglass Shower Timer for Drought-Stricken Georgia Folks, Smelly Hippies
