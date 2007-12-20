Forget the $2500 Latitude XT, Get a Touchscreen Asus Eee PC for $500

Half the reason we like the Eee PC is that mods to it just keep getting further out there. The latest, and greatest, is a touchscreen. Jkkmobile's 4G is loaded up with Windows XP, but not the tablet version, so it's admittedly more of an interesting way to browse the web and play around with your fingers than a certifiable productivity booster, but we think it's pretty cool anyway. [jkkmobile via jkOnTheRun]