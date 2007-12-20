Half the reason we like the Eee PC is that mods to it just keep getting further out there. The latest, and greatest, is a touchscreen. Jkkmobile's 4G is loaded up with Windows XP, but not the tablet version, so it's admittedly more of an interesting way to browse the web and play around with your fingers than a certifiable productivity booster, but we think it's pretty cool anyway. [jkkmobile via jkOnTheRun]
Forget the $2500 Latitude XT, Get a Touchscreen Asus Eee PC for $500
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.