How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

For the Man Who Has Everything: Sony Blu-ray Jacket

718f_12.JPGSo that special someone in your life already owns Blu-ray and HD DVD. What else could you get them this Christmas? Some might say, hey, get him Blu-ray and HD DVD movies. But those some would be wrong, very wrong. Instead we have this to offer you, an "extremely rare" official Sony Blu-ray jacket.Speculated to be a promotional item, the eBay seller believes that this jacket came from the birth canal of Sony itself. At first glance people will think you're just wearing an XL black leather jacket. But when they come a little closer—and they will, mind you, when you're wearing this sexy jacket—people will appreciate the Blu-ray logo stitched with class on the front along with the Sony logo dressing up the cuff.

Bidding starts at around $US100. But trust us, the format wars never looked so sexy. [ebay]Thanks Ronald!

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles