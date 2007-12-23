How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Foot Warmers Are Only a Power Source Away

Heat%20Foot.jpgHoly crap! We've just solved one of life's great mysteries, and wanted to let you in on it. Keeping your feet warm when you cannot be bothered/are too much of a cheapskate to invest in a gadget based solution has always been a problem, but we've sussed it. Here's how: get your feet up close and personal to your PSUs. That's all there is to it. Nothing more, we promise you.

We've been doing it subconsciously for months, but now we have realized, we thought we'd let you in on the foot warming action. Unless you want your power supplies to smell like macaroni and cheese, we suggest keeping your tootsies covered/clean. (Quick tip; socks usually do a good job of covering up feet. For proof of this assertion, check out my most excellent sock, complete with fluffy poodle head, in the pic above.) Added bonus; if you have ice cold feet that are about to drop off from frost bite, they'll cool your power supplies—everyone's a winner this Christmas!

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles