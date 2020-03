There have been many solutions to the problem of fat AC adapters clogging up your surge protectors (like this), but this ezSpace UFO flying saucer protector from ezGear looks like it can actually be filled with all AC adapters without colliding. The secret is that it's pretty huge and shaped like an flipped-over bowl, but it does the job in four and six-plug versions. There's even a wall-mounted version as well. The first products will ship in January. [EZGear]