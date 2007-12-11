It's the holidays, so you know what that means: loads of Christmas themed crap that you won't touch for 11 months out of the year. Take this flying Santa, for example. While you could buy a normal remote control helicopter, why would you want something that wouldn't be really awkward to use in June? This Flying Santa will only really feel right in December, which has got to be one of the worst months for using remote control helicopters due to lousy weather. Hey, it's your money. [Brando]
Flying Santa Puts the Crap Back in Christmas
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.