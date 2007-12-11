Flying Santa Puts the Crap Back in Christmas

It's the holidays, so you know what that means: loads of Christmas themed crap that you won't touch for 11 months out of the year. Take this flying Santa, for example. While you could buy a normal remote control helicopter, why would you want something that wouldn't be really awkward to use in June? This Flying Santa will only really feel right in December, which has got to be one of the worst months for using remote control helicopters due to lousy weather. Hey, it's your money. [Brando]