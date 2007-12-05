Just as burning a girlfriend a CD will never be as romantic as making her a mix tape, so too will sharing pirated software prove a heartfelt disappointment on anything but floppy. So one (genius?) designer has made CD-Rs that look like 3.5" floppies. At $US8 apiece (for 200MB) in packs of 4, they aren't the best bang for your buck—but if and when a new Wing Commander ever hits PCs, you'll have the proper media to share it. [product via crunchgear]
Floppies to CDs: "Who the $&@* are you?"
