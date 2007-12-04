What happens when you smash a super-thin OLED display with a hammer? Last week, Wilson and I learned all about OLEDs, but after our factory tour we were left with that one nagging question. Lucky for us, mystery solved, as UDC has the answer courtesy of this video demonstration. Personally, I'd like to see this test performed on more gadgets. Blending is getting a little old. [UDC]
Flat Flexible OLED Screen Survives Hammer Pounding (Video)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.