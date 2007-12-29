Fit Fur Life Doggy Treadmill Walks That Mutt So You Won't Have To

If you're too lazy to walk a few steps but still want your dog to get a workout, this Fit Fur Life $US1400 dog treadmill lets you get some vicarious exercise, courtesy of Fido's four feet. We're not quite understanding why this is so expensive (other than its maker calling it "the best dog treadmill in the world"), because we've seen a couple of these treadmills before for much less. We're just wondering, unless your dog is one of those really smart, well-trained and obedient types, how on earth are you going to get him to walk on this thing, especially when you scare the bejeezus out of him by "controlling the terrain?" [Neatorama, via Born Rich]