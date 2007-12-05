Good news, crazies! There's a new update to your tried-and-true tin foil hat which promises to "stop aliens from abducting humans." Finally! The website gives you full instructions on how to construct a Stop Abductions helmet of your own using only a pair of scissors, a highlighter, a yardstick, a paper plate, a roll of 2-foot tape, some of 3M's electrically-conductive Velostat composite, and a hat. As a bonus, it'll give everyone around you fair warning that you're certifiably insane and should be avoided, which should cut down on awkward confrontations with non-crazies. [Product Page via Danger Room]
Finally, the Tin Foil Hat Gets Upgraded for the 21st Century
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.