FCC Says T-Mobile Getting Third 3G Phone, the Samsung t819

If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, then T-Mobile's third 3G phone, Samsung's slidin' t819, will solidify the carrier's commitment to rolling out a 3G UMTS network in the spring, delayed from the original promise of Q4 2006. This FCC leak comes on the heels of the Nokia 6263 arrival, but also after the mysterious disappearance of Samsung's original T-Mo 3G phone, the t639. (Who knows? Maybe it was never for sale on the T-Mo site, in spite of confident early reports.) OK, we might be a little too early to call a date, but by this news we can assume that the 3G rollout will definitely happen. Sometime. Maybe. [MobileBurn]