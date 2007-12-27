The FCC has just leaked details on the heretofore unannounced Motorola ROKR E8. The candybar phone has an illuminated touch keypad that disappears when not in use, making the thing look totally buttonless save the control wheel up top. It's got haptic feedback of some kind, and it also has "a landscape display, micro-USB port, sliding key lock switch, camera, stereo Bluetooth, EDGE data, and a microSD memory card slot located under the battery cover." Good times. [PhoneScoop]
FCC Leaks Details on the Motorola ROKR E8
