We're not usually the types to keep up with the latest trends in the fashion world—OK, Project Runway is a pretty good show—but we dig the work of Nicolas Ghesquière. He imagines what the future of fashion will look like and still manages to be respected by the NYT. You'll see some plastic dresses and pants that look like they're straight out of Mass Effect (hot). But our favorites were these golden C-3PO leggings, Star Wars come to life (without the annoying robot attached). Unfortunately, at $US159,000, we'll have to wait until Ghesquière sells out to Target before we can score our wife a pair. And until that day comes, at least you can enjoy the video. [style via superpunch]
Fashion Model Wears $US159,000 3CPO Leggings
