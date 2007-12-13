As you might have guessed, the name of this unique piece of furniture derives from Michael Faraday —an English scientist known for his contributions to the fields of electromagnetism and electrochemistry. So, that partially explains why they went ahead and designed a stool that bears more than a passing resemblance to an electrical tower. Another explanation involves a desire to use steel wire to create a stool that is light, solid, and ergonomic. That sounds great, but by the looks of things my arse would tell a different story. Prices available upon request. [Product Page via Josh Spear]
Faraday Stool: Because Electrical Towers are Naturally Ergonomic
