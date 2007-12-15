In the soccer world (or "football," to freedom-hating ale swillers), you do not want to be a referee who makes a questionable call. I mean, soccer fans are animals. Europeans seem to just accept the fact that after a match a roving pack of belligerent, mulleted steakheads will roam the streets of their towns looking for people to injure to make up for the team that they like not winning. Imagine what they'd do to you if they thought you made the wrong call! Luckily, there's a fancy new soccer ball that'll take some of the pressure off of refs.It's loaded up with sensors, and when it passes across the goal line, an encrypted signal is sent to a special watch that the referee is wearing letting him know that the goal is indeed legitimate. Apparently the tech inside isn't so sensitive that it can't be kicked all over the place, and you've got to assume that intercepting the signal wouldn't really be worthwhile, as even if the refs watch goes off when the ball is at mid-field he probably won't call it a goal. And really, this should cut down on violence aimed at refs. After all, beating up a fancy soccer ball can't be nearly as satisfying. [Daily Mail via New Launches]
Fancy Soccer Ball Knows When it Crosses the Goal Line, Saves Refs From Beatings
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.