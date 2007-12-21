I couldn't decide which comparison I liked more, but in either case you get it: Eye-Vac Pro is a 1200-watt stationary vacuum, an infrared-equipped all-seeing dustbin that sucks up the rubbish you sweep close enough to its maw. It's got a HEPA filter for clean air return and a "full" indicator, which means that no, I guess it doesn't digest your dust, dirt and hair slowly over 1,000 years time. Maybe that's next year's model. [Red Ferret]
Eye-Vac Pro Is Like Paraplegic Roomba, or the Sarlacc of Dust
