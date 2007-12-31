Extremely Rare SNES CD Controller on eBay

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Before Sony made the PlayStation, they tried to team up with Nintendo. Together the companies would release an SNES CD add-on to compete with companies like Sega who were releasing CD-ROM upgrades of their own.

Needless to say, the system never existed...to the public. But gamers can still capture a price of history through an eBay auction is going on now for this SNES CD developer unit controller. Even if you don't plan on plunking down $US3,000 to have this as your own, you can still appreciate it as a precursor to the modern PlayStation controller. Luckily Sony ditched the idea of six buttons and flipped this upside down design, because I can't imagine reaching those bottom buttons without dislocating my thumbs. Here's another shot:

MVC-021S-19.jpgHappy bidding. [ebay via gamesniped]

