Extreme Planning: Calendar Laser-Etched Into Fingernails

Didn't get a calendar, cellphone, computer or any kind of portable electronic device at all for Christmahanukwanzaakkah? Or ever? Do you constantly forget what month it is? No sweat, just burn a calendar directly into your fingernails with a laser. It kinda smells during the whole burning carbon-attached-to-your-body process (surprise), but at least you don't have to worry about flipping the page on the calendar every month, just clip your nails. Well, clip them anyway. Please. [MAKE]