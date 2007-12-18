This external hard drive concept entitled "IVY" adds an interesting new aesthetic to a plain old drive via an OLED screen that visualises the content of the hard disk. Inspired by Sequoiaview visualisation software, IVY starts out life as a rather plain looking disk. As you fill it up, the design changes in sync with the content. In essence, you can automatically decorate your drive with a cushion treemap design that continually evolves. Again, it is only a concept —but it is a particularly interesting looking one if I do say so myself. [Concept Page via Next Nature via about:blank]
External HD Concept Helps You Visualise Your Data Usage
