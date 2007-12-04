The mStation mophie juice pack for the iPhone is an extended battery that fits around the outside of the device, adding some awkward bulk to it but also a generous extra 250 hours of standby time, 8 hours of talk time, 6 hours of Internet use, 7 hours of video playback, and 24 hours of audio playback. It rejoices using a standard iPhone plug, so you won't need to buy anything extra to use it. It seems handy enough for people who are always running out of batteries on the go. It'll be available in the middle of this month for $US100. [Product Page]
External Battery Wraps Around Your iPhone and Delivers Extra Juice
