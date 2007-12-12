Extension Cord Extreme Concept: Would this Even Work?

Placing multiple outlets along the entire length of an extension cord seems like a good idea, but like the folks at Yanko Design, I wonder whether the concept would actually be feasible. Conventional wisdom suggests that there would be a problem distributing power to all of the gadgets that are plugged in —but that's probably why I'm writing about gadgets, not designing them. At any rate, if the device were possible, a cord that would accommodate 3 prong plugs would be necessary. [Yanko Design]