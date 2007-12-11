Expected Curtain Gives the Lonely Friends to Come Home to

Designed by Mino Kodama, the Expected Curtain is a sort of instant virtual posse, aimed individuals who either have no friends, or who are plagued by stalkers*. Hang the curtain in your window and, while the three shadowy "friends" won't show up during the day (thus making your neighbours fear you are a work-shy fop and endeavour to have you thrown out of your co-op) but appear once the lights go on and making you look like a truly popular person. The creator has a website, but it's still under construction. [Designspotter via MAKE] *I suppose that if you are the sort of person who has no chums, then a stalker could well become a "friend," could they not?