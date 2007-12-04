Japanese folks love the shinkansen. Like, a lot. We're not just talking the way kids love dump trucks, we're talking about the shinkansen merch business being a multi-million dollar industry, of which this groovy N700 (one of the fastest of the bunch) cell strap is a shining example. Sure, the real thing only has 16 cars per train, but with snap-on packs of middle cars (sold separately, of course), you can make your pocket N700 big enough for all your bullet-train-loving friends. And who can blame you— what's not to love about super-fast, always-on-time, future-stylin' trains that glide across the countryside as if on rails of butter? [Strapya]
Expandable Shinkansen Cell Charm for Bullet Train Fanatics Young and Old
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.