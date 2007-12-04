Expandable Shinkansen Cell Charm for Bullet Train Fanatics Young and Old

Japanese folks love the shinkansen. Like, a lot. We're not just talking the way kids love dump trucks, we're talking about the shinkansen merch business being a multi-million dollar industry, of which this groovy N700 (one of the fastest of the bunch) cell strap is a shining example. Sure, the real thing only has 16 cars per train, but with snap-on packs of middle cars (sold separately, of course), you can make your pocket N700 big enough for all your bullet-train-loving friends. And who can blame you— what's not to love about super-fast, always-on-time, future-stylin' trains that glide across the countryside as if on rails of butter? [Strapya]