Not content to let Sony ride high on the good news the PS3's finally moving along at a pretty brisk pace, Nintendo came out with its own crowing announcement: Having sold more 6 million DSes this year through Nov. 30 in the US, it's the top-selling system of the year, landing in greasy, undeserving hands at a rate of more than one every 5 seconds. And that's not counting December. So, uh, who doesn't have one yet? [Kotaku]
Every Five Seconds, Nintendo Sells a DS
