Everex Targeting the Eee PC With the New "Cloudbook"

It appears that Everex, the same company that sent Wal-Mart shoppers into a tizzy of values with its Linux-based gPC , now has its sites set on the Asus Eee PC with a new ultra-portable dubbed the "Cloudbook." The device will feature a 7-inch screen and the same Linux gOS found in the gPC. A 1.3 megapixel webcam is also rumoured to come standard. Additional image and info after the break. In order to reduce costs, the device will utilise a 30GB hard drive as opposed to the flash storage found in the Eee PC. It will also be powered by a 1.2GHz Via C7 ULV processor — unlike the Eee PCs 900MHz Celeron. Other rumoured specs include 512MB of RAM, built-in wired and wireless Ethernet interfaces, a 4-in-1 card reader, a pair of USB 2.0 ports, and DVI-out. There is also a developers version that features a touchscreen UI, Skype phone and alarm clock module (similar to the NanoBook). Nothing is set in stone here, including the specs, but the device is expected to ship on January 15th for $400. The developer's version may arrive as early as the January 1st —although pricing info is not yet known. [Linux Devices via Electronista]