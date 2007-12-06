Etiquette Checker Lets You Know if You're a Drunk with Bad Breath (Hint: You Are)

Nothing will make you look like more of an oaf than having horrible breath and being wasted. If you somehow aren't sure if either of those are the case after washing down a garlic-and-blue-cheese sandwich with a tall glass of straight bourbon, you should get the Etiquette Checker. Simply breathe into it to get a clear readout of just how horrible your breath/state of mind is on scales from 1 to 6. Hit the jump for a video of someone ambushing Japanese guys on the streets with this and showing the world how stank their breath is and how drunk they are at 11am. [Product Page via Trends in Japan]