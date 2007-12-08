Epos Digital Pen Wirelessly Turns Your Scrawls Into Editable Text

Write or draw whatever you want, and this Epos Digital Pen wirelessly transmits that data in real time to its included USB flash drive that you clip onto the paper you're using. Plug the USB drive into a PC and transfer the data, and then your writings can be converted to text using any handwriting recognition software. There's no pricing yet, but the company says this improved version of this digital pen, which trusted reviewer from CrunchGear Peter Ha says is "worth the wait," will be available sometime next year, maybe even by CES in January. [Epos, via CrunchGear]