How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Epcot Ride Reopens With Steve...err...We Think It's Woz

DSC_0052.jpgLast week we ran a rumour that Epcot's new Spaceship Earth ride had screwed Woz, and that Steve Jobs alone would be immortalised in Disney animatronics. Now that the ride has opened to select guests, we've confirmed that the ride does indeed feature a long-haired, scruffy man tinkering away at a computer in a garage. But we're not sure which Steve he is. And the narration is little help, only mentioning "the late 70s" and a "garage in California," so it's ultimately inconclusive.

But if we had to call it one way or the other? Our money's actually on Woz. And we photoshopped a side-by-side and everything, just to prove our point. apple_garage_77-12.jpgJust look at the figure. It's not lanky like Steve Jobs. The man has some heft, strength even, and that little bit of extra Woz scruff. And stripes. Both pictures have striped shirts! Have you ever witnessed more conclusive evidence?

But what do you think? [lifthill]

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles