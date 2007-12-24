Enter Key Mobile Phone Strap for the Type-Happy

Did you know that most Japanese people can type faster on a mobile phone keypad than on a standard keyboard? This is not just because QWERTY is hard to use, but because the original Japanese keyboard configuration was actually much more complex and impossible to master than anything we can imagine. But even the most computer illiterate businessman knows where the ENTER key is, and that's why it has quickly gone up the ranks as a national favourite. Favourited enough, in fact, to be worthy of becoming its very own phone strap.

Also worthy were the SHIFT key and the ESC key, all now available for purchase in the US.

