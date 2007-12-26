EmTrace's PS100 Photoskin Frames Fit In Your Wallet

Of course they fit in your wallet, they're probably vapourous non-ship like the Emtrace's last project, the Widgetstation. Looks like this digital photo frame, 5mm thick, and 9 by 7 cm wide and high, is what the station vaporised into. There's a dock that syncs data for stocks and other info via PC. The screen is a2.5 inch LCD, 320x240 16M colours, a rechargeable battery, and 128MB of storage and 64MB of operational memory. And of course, those are renderings, not photos, so make of that what you will.
Of course they fit in your wallet, they're probably vapourous non-ship like the Emtrace's last project, the Widgetstation. Looks like this digital photo frame, 5mm thick, and 9 by 7 cm wide and high, is what the station vaporised into. There's a dock that syncs data for stocks and other info via PC. The screen is a2.5 inch LCD, 320x240 16M colours, a rechargeable battery, and 128MB of storage and 64MB of operational memory. And of course, those are renderings, not photos, so make of that what you will.