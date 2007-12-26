EmTrace's PS100 Photoskin Frames Fit In Your Wallet

Of course they fit in your wallet, they're probably vapourous non-ship like the Emtrace's last project, the Widgetstation. Looks like this digital photo frame, 5mm thick, and 9 by 7 cm wide and high, is what the station vaporised into. There's a dock that syncs data for stocks and other info via PC. The screen is a2.5 inch LCD, 320x240 16M colours, a rechargeable battery, and 128MB of storage and 64MB of operational memory. And of course, those are renderings, not photos, so make of that what you will.

