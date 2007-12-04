Elecom ASP-S750 Speakers Have a Look That Jumps Out At You

Good-looking mini speakers are few and far between, IMHO, but Elecom's ASP-S750 diagonal speakers have a certain je ne sais quoi. Designed to go "forward toward the sound of fire," according to the Engrish blurb, the 2.5W-per-channel speakers come in white or silver, and full specs are below the gallery.
2.5 W × 2ch.
180 Hz to 18kHz.
Input jack.
Power button and volume on the right speaker
AC adapter
Dimensions 60 x 133 x 84 mm
Weight 450 g
The ASP-S750s are out now and cost around $US45. [Impress]