Eee PC Running Vista Make Us Go Eeek

Paul O'Brien has used vLite to lighten Microsoft Vista enough to fit into an Asus Eee PC. He took a few things off, used a 8GB Secure Digital card for storage and got it working, running simple tasks at an acceptable speed. But why anyone would like to install a system that wasn't designed for this machine, just to run Firefox or Thunderbird slower than under Linux? Well, probably just because he can. [MoDaCo via Wired]