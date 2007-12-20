Duke Nukem Forever Teaser Leaves Us Unimpressed

When we last played the Duke Nukem series, it ran exclusively on German Enigma machines, which means that unless this teaser trailer showed graphics so far ahead of its league that it makes Crysis look like stick figure drawings, there's no way that anybody will be impressed. It's not that the graphics are horrible, but we've seen similar from Gears of War—and that was last year. At least the voice actor and dialogue is still the same, which means 15-year-old Jason would love it. [Shacknews]