Drool-Inducing Wacom Cintiq Widescreen Tablets Are Hopefully Dribbleproof

I need one of these, pronto. I can take either the 12-inch 1,280 x 800-pixel Wacom Cintiq 12WX or the 20-inch Wacom Cintiq 20WSX, with it's glorious 1,680 x 1,050 pixels. Sure big is always better, as Russ Meyer would have agreed, but even the smaller model will allow me to speed up my cheapo Photochops by a factor of a lot. Or at least that's what I suppose, because Wacom doesn't allow me to test-drive one for the Giz. Too bad, because the specs look sweet:

QUICK FACTS - CINTIQ 20WSX Overall Dimensions: 21.6"W x 14.5"H x 1.8"D without stand Display Area: 17"W x 10.7"H Screen Size: 20.1" diagonal Native Resolution WSXGA+ (1680 x 1050) Weight: 16.3 lbs without stand 20.0 lbs with stand Aspect Ratio: 16:10 Pressure Levels: 1,024 on pen tip and eraser Stand Adjustability: 10° to 65° incline Rotation: +/- 180° Warranty: 2 years QUICK FACTS - CINTIQ 12WX Overall Dimensions: 16" W x 10.5" H x .67" D Display Area: 10.3" W x 6.4" H Screen Size: 12.1" diagonal Native Resolution WXGA (1280 x 800) Weight: 4.4 lbs with video control unit Aspect Ratio: 16:10 Pressure Levels: 1,024 on pen tip and eraser Stand Adjustability: Flat on desktop, 25° to 60° Rotation: 360° flat position on pivot Warranty: 2 years

Unlike the prices, $US1,999 for the 20-inch model and $US999 for the 12-inch puts this out of most of digital artists aficionados. For professionals, however, they will pay themselves in no time. However, I'm curious about what normal users could do with this. [Wacom via MacNN]

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.