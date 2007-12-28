DRM'd DVD Player for Award Screeners Annoyed Voters, Gets Axed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

oscar.jpgApparently DRM isn't just annoying to us plebes—it aggravates better, tanner-than-us Hollywood types when they have to deal with it too. Surprise, right?

As you pirating assholes know, DVD screeners sent to Oscar voters is a nice source of ones littered on BitTorrent. A lot of 'em are watermarked to curb leaks, but a more pro-active measure started in 2004 is encrypted disks that only play on the S-View DVD player made by Cinea. But lugging it around during the holidays—prime screener season—is a totally unrighteous pain in the ass, so the program has been killed this year. But it worked so well to keep screeners off the internet! Oh wait. [Torrentfreak]

