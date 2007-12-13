Drew Curtis Says NFSW Trademark Application is a Prank

Drew Curtis has confirmed that Fark is indeed trying to trademark the NSFW (not safe for work) acronym with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. But he says that, although he can't comment on it yet, it's all a "prank." Then he added: "muhahaha." According to Drew, he didn't reply to the internet uproar against this application because he was a) on a trip without laptop charger and b) drunk most of the time. On completely unrelated news, industry analysts looking at that last part of his news point out that Drew Curtis may have secretly joined Gizmodo. [Fark]