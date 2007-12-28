Dragon Bike is Perfect for Chinese Food Delivery

The "Dragon Bike" is the latest creation from famed bike artist Jay Broemmel —and it would undoubtedly turn some heads if you were to ride it down the street. Broemmel even added some special touches in the form of Blue LED headlight eyes that move when you turn the handlebar and a jaw that bites down when you squeeze the left brake (no flames shooting out of the mouth?).

As far as bikes go, it is pretty bad ass —and it would be the perfect chariot to whisk Chinese food to hungry customers. Unfortunately, this bike is a one-of-a-kind, so my dream of starting up a restaurant with an army of delivery guys equipped with flaming Dragon Bikes died before it began. [Rock the Bike via Laughing Squid]