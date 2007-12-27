You'll get a kick out of this guy's backwards singing, and he actually has a pretty good voice. Halfway through, the video is reversed, and you'll discover what song he's actually crooning. See if you can guess what the song is before the halfway point. We didn't get it until he was nearly finished with his backwards section. Great job of picking out things that look crazy when played in reverse, too. Jeez, how long did it take for this guy to learn to sing that reverse gibberish? Not to mix a maxim here, but jeez, it was worth it. After watching that, all we can say is, "Did I strap red nude, red rump, also slap murdered underparts? I did!" [YouTube, via Boing Boing]
Dr. Awkward Sings Backwards, Proves Rats Live On No Evil Star
