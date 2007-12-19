Dosugus Cushion From Art. Lebedev: Look Closely (Optimus.jpg?)

As a cushion, the DOS-inspired Dosugus from Art. Lebedev is definitely something I can see resting my geeky head on. But the most interesting thing about it is what is actually listed in the directories. Optimus.jpg, Trojan.exe, and "pron" to name a few. Is it just a joke or are they trying to say something here? You decide. Available now for $28. [Product Page via TFTS]