We are not sure how we missed this exquisite work of art when our beloved sisters at Jezebel displayed it not long ago, but we're just wondering where on earth such a pencil sharpener might've come from. Is this what it's come to? Certainly this is not how we treat our women here at the Giz. This kind of reminds us of that obnoxious method of extinguishing cigarettes we discovered last month. Who cares what orifice that pencil's going into? We like our women with heads, thank you very much. Even so, after a search far and wide, our question still remains: Where we can get one of these? [Live Journal]
Doggy Style Pencil Sharpener Takes One for the Team
