D-Link Drops N Routers to $50, Undercuts Competition by 35%

If you're looking for an entry-level 802.11n router to go with that new laptop, check out D-Link. They've lowered their "unit prices" to below $US50, which is more than 35% lower than comparable routers from Linksys and Netgear. On the other hand, instead of lowering prices, Linksys has focused on dual-band 802.11n routers to pump up their sales. So it's up to you: cheap Wi-Fi or slightly more expensive Wi-Fi that may give you slightly better performance. We'd choose whichever one worked better, since we deal with mission critical wireless apps every day—if you consider making poop jokes online "mission critical". [Digitimes via TGDaily]