DIY LED Chandelier From Xmas Lights

Xmas is almost over. Use this tutorial to make an LED lamp from Christmas lights, which is a good way to get use out of them the other 11 months of the year. I'd hang it upside down as a DIY geek chandelier. Be Warned: The tutorial has some mind-numbing steps, like stripping out the LEDs from the Xmas light strand, and some complex wiring and soldering. Much like a professionally made chandelier, making something this ornate is going to be labor intensive. And maybe electrocute you. [Instructables]