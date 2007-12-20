DIY Bristlebot: You Might as Well Use That Toothbrush For Something

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

bristlebot.jpgAs long as your toothbrush is sitting around unused and unloved, you might as well put it to good use with this DIY Bristlebot courtesy of the folks at Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories. All you need is a brush with angled bristles, a pager motor and a watch battery. Minutes of fun and tooth decay will be your reward. To see the Bristelbot in action, and learn how to build one yourself, hit the video after the jump.

[EMSL via DVICE]

