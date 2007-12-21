Disposable Soles Keep Your Bare Feet Clean

Going around barefoot is nice and freeing for your usually-constricted feet, but oftentimes that results in dirty feet. I guess. I mean, if you never clean your floors it does. If that's the case, these disposable soles were designed with you in mind. Basically, it's a stack of sticky, foot-shaped pads. You step on them and then are able to walk around "barefoot" with a layer between your feet and the ground. I mean, everybody knows having sticky crap all over your feet is way better than having dirt on them. Boy, I bet these are really going to take off! [Yanko Design]