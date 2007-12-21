Going around barefoot is nice and freeing for your usually-constricted feet, but oftentimes that results in dirty feet. I guess. I mean, if you never clean your floors it does. If that's the case, these disposable soles were designed with you in mind. Basically, it's a stack of sticky, foot-shaped pads. You step on them and then are able to walk around "barefoot" with a layer between your feet and the ground. I mean, everybody knows having sticky crap all over your feet is way better than having dirt on them. Boy, I bet these are really going to take off! [Yanko Design]
Disposable Soles Keep Your Bare Feet Clean
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.